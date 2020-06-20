STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Positive cases count goes up

The new patients have travel history to Gujarat, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra.

Published: 20th June 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Coronavirus crisis shows no signs of relenting as several districts across the State continued to report new positive cases on Friday.In Sundargarh district, six fresh Covid-19 cases were detected from various temporary medical centres (TMCs). Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the new patients have travel history to Maharashtra and Gujarat. Four of them were lodged in Dumabahal TMC under Lefripada block, one at San Roxy TMC in Koida and another in Ujjalpur TMC under Tangarpali.

The Ujjalpur TMC and a portion of the village have been declared containment zone. Similarly, two TMCs of Jamudihi in San Roxy panchayat and nearby Gopna have also been sealed.With this, the total number of positive cases in Sundargarh rose to 144. However, only 20 cases are active and the rest recovered.Seven new coronavirus cases were found in Jajpur, taking the tally to 357 in the district. The fresh cases, all males, were reported from different quarantine centres.

On the day, the district administration declared Badakujhala under Samdaspur panchayat as containment zone following detection of two positive cases from the village.

Similarly, Koraput reported one more positive case. The patient is a resident of Koraput Railway Colony and was not in quarantine. While tracing his contacts, the administration found out that he had undergone treatment at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (MCH).

As many as 17 staff of the MCH had come in contact with the patient. Besides, the infected person has 14 contacts in his residential area. Swabs of all the contacts will be collected for tests. The district administration has declared the Railway Colony as containment zone.

With this, the number of positive cases rose to 24 in Koraput of which 17 affected have recovered.Malkangiri also reported one more positive case from Goudaguda TMC. The patient has travel history to Tamil Nadu.

