PPT allays fear of community spread of virus

Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on Friday ruled out any chance of community spread of Covid-19 after an Indian crew member of cargo vessel MV Alonissos tested positive on Thursday.

Published: 20th June 2020 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 08:48 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on Friday ruled out any chance of community spread of Covid-19 after an Indian crew member of cargo vessel MV Alonissos tested positive on Thursday.

The ship had berthed at the mechanised iron ore berth of the port on June 13 for loading of cargo. As per protocol, one of the crew from Tamil Nadu, was quarantined at a Government isolation centre. His swab sample was tested and found positive for coronavirus.

Two persons who had come in direct contact with him- the driver of the vehicle and the representative of the shipping agency, were quarantined as a precautionary measure and there is no need to panic, PPT officials said.

The Director General of Ministry of Shipping, has issued detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) and protocol with regard to sign-in and sign-off to be followed for controlled crew change of Indian seafarers at Indian ports and anchorages, which is being followed not only at PPT, but across all ports in the country.

