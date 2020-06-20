Self-study for UG, PG students this session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government on Friday introduced ‘guided self-study’ covering 25 per cent of syllabus in universities and colleges from 2020-21 academic session to encourage e-learning and enhance competency level among students. The move assumes significance as many universities are mulling to revise their syllabus post lockdown to make it comprehensive for students in the ensuing academic session that will have a delayed start owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

The self-study also known as ‘blended learning’ will be a combination of text books and e-learning resources which the Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students will follow to cover 25 per cent of their syllabus in all subjects. The Higher Education department has issued modalities for the new learning module prepared on the recommendations of University Grants Commission. As per the modalities, the second unit of each paper at UG level will be earmarked for self-study. However, papers of Ability Enhancement Compulsory Courses (AECC) and Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC) will be excluded from this study.

At PG level, the departments will identify the 25 per cent of the syllabus of each paper to be earmarked for self-study. No regular classroom teaching will be held for the chapters and units earmarked for self-study of the students, though faculties will be allowed to hold four-hour doubt clearing sessions. In order to maintain uniformity at UG level, the Odisha State Higher Education Council will prescribe the text books and e-learning material and resources for the universities and colleges. At PG level, the departments concerned of each university will suggest books, notes and e-lear ning materials.

BLENDED LEARNING

The programme will cover 25 per cent of syllabus in all subjects

The second unit of each paper at UG level will be earmarked for self-study

At PG level, the departments concerned will identify the 25 pc of syllabus of each paper for the purpose