STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Super-speciality building for VIMSAR in Odisha's Sambalpur set for December date

Though the project was announced in 2016, it was delayed twice and finally started in September 2017.

Published: 20th June 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR Burla

VIMSAR Burla

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The work on the six-storey super-speciality building on the premises of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is likely to be completed by December this year.

The new target for completion of the building was given by VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher, after he reviewed the progress of its construction.

The project worth Rs 150 crore will executed with funds allocated by both Central and State Governments.Of the total budget, Rs 80 crore will be spent on construction of the building and Rs 70 crore on purchase of medical equipment. The project is being implemented under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surkshya Yojana. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhubaneswar will be the nodal centre of the super-speciality wing of the hospital.

Five new departments will function from the building. This apart, four existing departments - nephrology, urology, neurology and neurosurgery of the hospital will be upgraded and function from the building, which will have 60 ICU and 180 general beds.

Though the project was announced in 2016, it was delayed twice and finally started in September 2017. However, the work has been going on at a snail’s pace. Last year, VIMSAR authorities had set a target to complete the work by March this year but it was later changed to August. But, owing to lockdown, it was delayed yet again.

Meher, who took charge of the hospital recently, said, "It is unfortunate to see such a huge infrastructure lying incomplete and unused for so long. If it is made functional soon, a large number of patients will be benefitted. I discussed with the engineer and asked the officials concerned to speed up the work."

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VIMSAR VIMSAR new building Sambalpur hospital building
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp