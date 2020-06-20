Super-speciality building for VIMSAR in Odisha's Sambalpur set for December date

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The work on the six-storey super-speciality building on the premises of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is likely to be completed by December this year.

The new target for completion of the building was given by VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher, after he reviewed the progress of its construction.

The project worth Rs 150 crore will executed with funds allocated by both Central and State Governments.Of the total budget, Rs 80 crore will be spent on construction of the building and Rs 70 crore on purchase of medical equipment. The project is being implemented under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surkshya Yojana. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhubaneswar will be the nodal centre of the super-speciality wing of the hospital.

Five new departments will function from the building. This apart, four existing departments - nephrology, urology, neurology and neurosurgery of the hospital will be upgraded and function from the building, which will have 60 ICU and 180 general beds.

Though the project was announced in 2016, it was delayed twice and finally started in September 2017. However, the work has been going on at a snail’s pace. Last year, VIMSAR authorities had set a target to complete the work by March this year but it was later changed to August. But, owing to lockdown, it was delayed yet again.

Meher, who took charge of the hospital recently, said, "It is unfortunate to see such a huge infrastructure lying incomplete and unused for so long. If it is made functional soon, a large number of patients will be benefitted. I discussed with the engineer and asked the officials concerned to speed up the work."