Carcass of male elephant found in Chhendipada reserve forest

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Carcass of a 20-year-old male elephant was recovered from Gudimara under Chhendipada reserve forest on Saturday. While forest authorities said the elephant died of anthrax, wildlife experts stated it was electrocuted.

The elephant had been roaming in Kaniha and Chhendipada areas for the last few months and had damaged several houses. The elephant was last seen on June 17, when it entered Bhagalkata village in Chhendipada and damaged the house of one Nilakantha Naik. DFO V Kartik said veterinary doctors after examining the carcass said the elephant died of anthrax.

“Since anthrax has been reported from Kaniha, it is likely to have died of the disease,” he said, adding the blood samples of the elephant were sent to OUAT for testing. The report will be received on Tuesday and then the exact cause of its death can be ascertained. The carcass was buried in the forest, the DFO said.