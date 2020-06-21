Gajapati urges Naveen to move SC for allowing Rath Yatra in Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With pressure mounting on the State Government over conduct of Rath Yatra on June 23, the Shree Jagannath Temple managing committee on Saturday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to immediately move the Supreme Court for modification of its June 18 order and allow the annual festival to be held only at Puri - the Moolapeetha of Lord Jagannath.

Following an urgent meeting of the temple committee and the Chhatisa Nijog, the chief servitors body, the managing committee chairman Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb dashed off a letter to the Chief Minister stating that the Rath Yatra in Puri is of special importance and should not be stopped even if the festival and other religious functions are not permitted elsewhere under Covid-19 guidelines.

“A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court in the case of Raja Birakishore Deb versus State of Odisha in 1964 had acknowledged the unique and special importance of Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri which requires special treatment by the State Government,” he said, and added that the festival is sanctioned and mandated by sacred scriptures such as Skanda Purana, Bramha Purana, Neeladri Mahodaya and Bamadeba Samhita. The Gajapati said that in the course of Odisha’s long history, Ratha Yatra has not been held only when it became impossible during attacks by Mughal forces in 16th, 17th and 18th centuries as the Lord had to be hidden in remote places.

The Yatra, however, has not been stopped for any other reason whatsoever and faithfully performed even in the midst of the worst natural disasters and epidemics, he stated. “The present grave crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is not a situation which renders impossible the conduct of Rath Yatra. The festival can be held without any congregation of general public,” he said, referring to the earlier suggestions of the managing committee to the State Government.

Stating that religious sentiments of countless devotees around the world will be hurt if the festival is not conducted this year, the Gajapati said, “though it is an established tradition of Sanatan Vaidika Dharma that the presiding deities do not leave the sanctumsanctorum, Lord Jagannath created an exception to this general rule by coming out to bless all beings in the universe.” Besides, the conduct of annual Rath Yatra on the prescribed day is statutorily mandated by record-of-rights framed under the Puri Shri Jagannath Temple (Administration) Act, 1952. “Under Section 15 (1) of Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, the managing committee of the temple is statutorily bound to ensure conduct of Rath Yatra in accordance with the record-ofrights,” he reiterated.

Gajapati urges CM to move Supreme Court

Puri Shankarcharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati also called upon the Supreme Court to reconsider and modify its order, allowing conduct of Rath Yatra. Meanwhile, during the day, there were protests in front of the Jagannath Temple urging the Supreme Court and State Govermment to reconsider their decision to cancel the festival this year. Several petitions were also filed in the Supreme Court to allow Rath Yatra. In one of the petitions, Janardhan Pattajoshi Mohapatra of Chhatisa Nijog urged the apex court to recall its June 18 order and direct the Odisha Government to ensure smooth and safe conduct of festival on June 23 in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines. Two more petitions filed by Bijan Paikaray of Nayagarh and Sanjeeb Chinnara, have appealed to the court for partial modification in its order.

Shankaracharya calls upon SC to reconsider order

Bhubaneswar: Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Saturday said that the Supreme Court should reconsider its order staying Rath Yatra at Puri. Hinting that he was not consulted, he said that the court has given its direction keeping in view the prevailing situation due to Covid- 19 pandemic, but the centuries-old tradition should also not be overlooked. Referring to the Supreme Court judgement which said the Lord will not forgive if Rath Yatra is allowed, the Shankaracharya asked whether Lord Jagannath will forgive if such a centuries-old tradition is broken. He called for reconsideration of the order and Rath Yatra be allowed considering all aspects.