Hope for unused VIMSAR building

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A nine-storey building on the premises of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, which has been lying unutilised over fire safety issues, is likely to made functional soon. The building has been lying unused for more than three years.

VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher, during review of incomplete projects of the hospital held discussions with executive engineer of PWD to make the building, located near the Cardiology department, compliant with fire safety norms.

The facility, meant to accommodate the OPD and Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) was constructed by PWD at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Meher said the building is an assent for the hospital and can be utilised for the welfare of patients once it is made fire compliant. “The PWD has proposed an alternate plan and we will make it functional soon,” he said.