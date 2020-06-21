STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No let-up in Covid cases in Odisha

57 positive cases in Ganjam; 17 staff of Koraput medical college and hospital quarantined

Published: 21st June 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Covid-19 cases across the State climbed by 179 in the last 24 hours with Ganjam reporting the highest of 57 cases. In the last three days, the district has reported 155 cases, including 31 frontline workers. Ganjam’s tally stands at 853 and 641 patients have recovered. Ten more people of Mayurbhanj district were found affected by the virus on the day.

While eight persons were in institutional quarantine, two are local cases. While the locals were infected after coming in contact with previous Covid-19 patients under Baripada Municipality, the migrants had returned from West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tripura. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said contact tracing of all new cases is going on. In Malkangiri, an inmate of Goudaguda TMC under Malkangiri block limits was tested positive.

He had returned from Telangana. Angul, similarly, reported five new cases taking the district tally to 55. The new cases includes a patient of Angul town who was in a paid quarantine facility after returning from New Delhi earlier this month. The rest four were returnees housed in TMCs in Banarpal, Kishorenagar and Angul blocks. At Bargarh, two new positive cases were reported from Katapali area, which was declared as containment zone earlier this week. Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan said the two persons had come in contact with a previous positive patient.

The patients are 67 and 37 years of age and have been sent to the Covid care facility in Bargarh. Three cases were detected in Jajpur district on the day and all were under quarantine. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said all the patients had travelled from Kolkata, West Bengal and Haryana. Meanwhile, 17 staff of Koraput Medical College and Hospital were put in home quarantine for 14 days after they came in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

The infected person, a resident of railway colony was not under quarantine. However, during contact tracing on Friday, it was found he had undergone treatment at the hospital. The swab samples of three of the 17 staff were collected for testing on Saturday. “Hospital superintendent HK Dalai said swab samples of 14 others who had come in contact with the infected person were also collected. In Sambalpur, eight doctors and two paramedics were quarantined after three positive cases were reported from VIMSAR. Of the three patients, one was admitted to Cardiology department and another was already in isolation ward. The third patient was at the OPD of Pulmonary Medicine department.

TMC INMATE FOUND DEAD
Inmate of a temporary medical centre (TMC) in Kandhamal district was found dead on Saturday. He was found hanging inside the facility. The youth had returned from Hyderabad and was lodged in the TMC set up at Badagaon Ashram school under Balliguda police limits since June 13. A suicide note was seized from his bed but police is yet to give out details of the note. Other inmates of the TMC informed police that the youth was depressed ever since he returned from Hyderabad. His swab samples were sent for test and the result is awaited, informed Sub-Collector of Balliguda Debendra Kumar Nanda. Nanda along with SDPO and IIC of Balliguda rushed to the spot and seized the suicide note. After postmortem, the body was handed over to his family members. The cremation was conducted as per the Covid-19 protocol. Police investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp