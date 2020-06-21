No let-up in Covid cases in Odisha

By Express News Service

The Covid-19 cases across the State climbed by 179 in the last 24 hours with Ganjam reporting the highest of 57 cases. In the last three days, the district has reported 155 cases, including 31 frontline workers. Ganjam’s tally stands at 853 and 641 patients have recovered. Ten more people of Mayurbhanj district were found affected by the virus on the day.

While eight persons were in institutional quarantine, two are local cases. While the locals were infected after coming in contact with previous Covid-19 patients under Baripada Municipality, the migrants had returned from West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tripura. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said contact tracing of all new cases is going on. In Malkangiri, an inmate of Goudaguda TMC under Malkangiri block limits was tested positive.

He had returned from Telangana. Angul, similarly, reported five new cases taking the district tally to 55. The new cases includes a patient of Angul town who was in a paid quarantine facility after returning from New Delhi earlier this month. The rest four were returnees housed in TMCs in Banarpal, Kishorenagar and Angul blocks. At Bargarh, two new positive cases were reported from Katapali area, which was declared as containment zone earlier this week. Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan said the two persons had come in contact with a previous positive patient.

The patients are 67 and 37 years of age and have been sent to the Covid care facility in Bargarh. Three cases were detected in Jajpur district on the day and all were under quarantine. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said all the patients had travelled from Kolkata, West Bengal and Haryana. Meanwhile, 17 staff of Koraput Medical College and Hospital were put in home quarantine for 14 days after they came in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

The infected person, a resident of railway colony was not under quarantine. However, during contact tracing on Friday, it was found he had undergone treatment at the hospital. The swab samples of three of the 17 staff were collected for testing on Saturday. “Hospital superintendent HK Dalai said swab samples of 14 others who had come in contact with the infected person were also collected. In Sambalpur, eight doctors and two paramedics were quarantined after three positive cases were reported from VIMSAR. Of the three patients, one was admitted to Cardiology department and another was already in isolation ward. The third patient was at the OPD of Pulmonary Medicine department.

TMC INMATE FOUND DEAD

Inmate of a temporary medical centre (TMC) in Kandhamal district was found dead on Saturday. He was found hanging inside the facility. The youth had returned from Hyderabad and was lodged in the TMC set up at Badagaon Ashram school under Balliguda police limits since June 13. A suicide note was seized from his bed but police is yet to give out details of the note. Other inmates of the TMC informed police that the youth was depressed ever since he returned from Hyderabad. His swab samples were sent for test and the result is awaited, informed Sub-Collector of Balliguda Debendra Kumar Nanda. Nanda along with SDPO and IIC of Balliguda rushed to the spot and seized the suicide note. After postmortem, the body was handed over to his family members. The cremation was conducted as per the Covid-19 protocol. Police investigation is underway.