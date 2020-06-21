STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Private hospital concern in Covid management

The rising number of positive cases in private hospitals has left patients, doctors and other health staff scared of attending duty.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Detection of 17 health staff with Covid-19 infection in four City hospitals, including three non-Covid private health centres in last 10 days, has exposed the poor safety protocols followed by the hospitals management. Of the 25 health professionals tested positive in five hospitals this month, seven are doctors from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, three are staff from a Covid Hospital set up in partnership with a PSU and another is a technician of Capital Hospital blood bank.

Rest 14 health staff are from three private hospitals, which are non-Covid in category. The rising number of positive cases in private hospitals has left patients, doctors and other health staff scared of attending duty in absence of proper protective gears and facilities to isolate normal patients from Covid suspects.Though the State Government had asked all private hospitals to set up fever clinics and separate isolation facility in their units and screen all incoming patients for Covid-19, the direction appears to be ignored as many hospitals are yet to set up proper isolation facilities.

At a corporate hospital in the city, a patient from West Bengal submitted negative test report for Covid-19 and was admitted in its Cardiology department. two weeks later, when his condition deteriorated, he was tested once again and tested positive. Though he was immediately rushed to a Covid hospital, he succumbed. At least four employees of the corporate hospital tested positive and several others have been quarantined. 

A doctor, requesting anonymity, said he is scared since all health staff have not been provided PPE. “Doctors use PPE while coming in close contact with patients but there is possibility of contracting the infection as they also come in contact with other staff who do not use PPE,” he said.  Around 50 staff of another private hospital are quarantined after six of its staff tested positive. They came in contact with a patient who was treated and tested positive later. 

The rising number of cases has prompted the Health administration to devise a new strategy. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said hospitals with no isolation facility will not be allowed to operate. There will be surprise checks at a regular interval. We have also decided to fix a price for Covid test by private hospitals so that they do not charge beyond that,” he informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp