Private hospital concern in Covid management

BHUBANESWAR: Detection of 17 health staff with Covid-19 infection in four City hospitals, including three non-Covid private health centres in last 10 days, has exposed the poor safety protocols followed by the hospitals management. Of the 25 health professionals tested positive in five hospitals this month, seven are doctors from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, three are staff from a Covid Hospital set up in partnership with a PSU and another is a technician of Capital Hospital blood bank.

Rest 14 health staff are from three private hospitals, which are non-Covid in category. The rising number of positive cases in private hospitals has left patients, doctors and other health staff scared of attending duty in absence of proper protective gears and facilities to isolate normal patients from Covid suspects.Though the State Government had asked all private hospitals to set up fever clinics and separate isolation facility in their units and screen all incoming patients for Covid-19, the direction appears to be ignored as many hospitals are yet to set up proper isolation facilities.

At a corporate hospital in the city, a patient from West Bengal submitted negative test report for Covid-19 and was admitted in its Cardiology department. two weeks later, when his condition deteriorated, he was tested once again and tested positive. Though he was immediately rushed to a Covid hospital, he succumbed. At least four employees of the corporate hospital tested positive and several others have been quarantined.

A doctor, requesting anonymity, said he is scared since all health staff have not been provided PPE. “Doctors use PPE while coming in close contact with patients but there is possibility of contracting the infection as they also come in contact with other staff who do not use PPE,” he said. Around 50 staff of another private hospital are quarantined after six of its staff tested positive. They came in contact with a patient who was treated and tested positive later.

The rising number of cases has prompted the Health administration to devise a new strategy. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said hospitals with no isolation facility will not be allowed to operate. There will be surprise checks at a regular interval. We have also decided to fix a price for Covid test by private hospitals so that they do not charge beyond that,” he informed.