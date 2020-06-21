STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red violence on decline: Odisha DGP

He said three security vacuums have been filled up in the erstwhile cut-off region in the last six months.

Published: 21st June 2020

DGP Abhay reviewing security scenario with senior officers in Malkangiri I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: DGP Abhay on Saturday asserted that Maoist violence is on the decline in Malkangiri, particularly in the worst affected Swabhiman Anchal, with Odisha Police enhancing its presence across the district. The DGP made a day-long visit to the district and reviewed the security scenario with the SP Rishikesh D Khilari and BSF officials.

He said three security vacuums have been filled up in the erstwhile cut-off region in the last six months. They include enhancing police presence in the region and operationalisation of BSF camps in Jantapai, Hantalguda and Darlabeda thereby expediting the ongoing development projects in the area. As security scenario in the region improved, construction of road from Badpada to Jantapai was completed and work is underway on six other important road projects in the area.

These roads will connect Jantapai to Jodamba, Jodamba to Gorasetu, Jantapai to Gajalmamudi, Darlabeda to Kunturpadar, Jantapai to Papermetla and Singhabaram and Hantalguda to Bandhaguda , the DGP added. “Today, people in Jodamba have access to ambulance and other healthcare facilities,” said the top cop, adding that development work in cut-off region is on track. Earlier in the day, the DGP flew down to Jodamba in Swabhiman Anchal and inaugurated a police station there. He also visited Koraput district and held a discussion on law and order situation, Covid-19 management with SP MK Bhamoo.

