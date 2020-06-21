STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

SC to hear on Monday pleas seeking recall of its order staying Puri Rath Yatra

The apex court had on June 18 said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra, which was scheduled for June 23, at Puri in Odisha cannot be allowed.

Published: 21st June 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

A representational picture of the Rath Yatra at Puri.

A representational picture of the Rath Yatra at Puri. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the pleas seeking recall of its order staying this year's historic Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, attended by lakhs of people from across the world, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court had on June 18 said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra, which was scheduled for June 23, at Puri in Odisha cannot be allowed and "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow" it.

A day after the order was passed, some applications were filed in the top court seeking recall and modification of its order.

A single judge bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat is scheduled to hear on Monday these applications, including the one filed by 'Jagannath Sanskruti Jana Jagarana Manch', which have urged the court to allow the Rath Yatra.

While the Rath Yatra festival, held over 10-12 days with lakhs of people participating, was scheduled for June 23, the 'Bahuda Jatra' (return car festival) was fixed for July 1.

Three heavily-built wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are traditionally pulled by thousands of devotees over a distance of three kilometres twice during the nine-day festival of the Trinity at Puri.

The application filed by 'Jagannath Sanskruti Jana Jagarana Manch' has sought recall and modification of the June 18 order, saying the festival is deeply associated to the religious beliefs of millions of devotees of Lord Jagannath and it is "not impossible and impracticable" for the state and district administration to conduct the Rath Yatra by maintaining social distancing and following the Centre's guidelines.

ALSO READ | VHP urges SC to review its Puri Rath Yatra ban order amid COVID-19 crisis

Besides this, a separate application seeking modification of the June 18 order has been filed by one Aftab Hossen, who has said that "as per the ritual of Lord Jagannath, the Rath Yatra is performed in every year and if one year it is not performed, same cannot be performed for the next 12 years".

Hossen, while urging the apex court to modify its order and allow the Rath Yatra, has said in his application that restraining the Rath Yatra this year would practically mean restraining it for the next 12 years and this could create "great repercussion and chaos" in the Lord Jagannath culture and rituals.

In its separate application, the 'Jagannath Sanskruti Jana Jagarana Manch' has said that as per the earlier direction of the Orissa High Court as well as decision of the state government, 372 people were engaged in the construction of three raths/chariots for more than one-and-half months and all were isolated, tested and found COVID-19 negative.

"Under the above facts and circumstances the applicant most humbly prayed that the order dated June 18, 2020 as passed by this court may be recalled and modified to the extent that the Rath Yatra ritual may be performed with the help of 500-600 servitors by following the guidelines, maintaining social distancing and with certain impositions and conditions," said the application, filed through advocate Hitendra Nath Rath.

The application has further said that Puri municipality is categorised as a 'green zone' and these facts were not placed before the apex court during the hearing on June 18.

"Under the above facts and circumstances, it is not impossible and impracticable for the state government and the district administration to conduct the Rath Yatra by maintaining social distancing and following the guidelines of the central government and the state government," it said.

"The Rath Yatra can be performed with the help of 500-600 servitors by maintaining social distance on the road of three km stretch and by imposing the restrictions as well as imposing section 144 of the CrPC," it said.

The top court's June 18 order had came on a PIL filed by an Odisha-based NGO seeking cancellation or postponement of this year's Rath Yatra.

Two pleas were filed in the apex court seeking cancellation or postponement of the historic 'Rath Yatra'.

Besides the PIL filed by NGO 'Odisha Vikas Parishad', seeking stay on holding of the annual festival, an appeal has been filed by one Surendra Panigrahi of 'Bhartiya Bikash Parishad' against the Orissa High Court order of June 9, which had asked the state government to decide on holding the 'Rath Yatra' festival in line with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Supreme Court Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp