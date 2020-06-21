STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to spend Rs 108 crore for modernising disaster response

The State Government will spend over `108 crore to strengthen it’s disaster management preparedness.

Published: 21st June 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government will spend over Rs 108 crore to strengthen it’s disaster management preparedness. The executive committee of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), which met under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Thursday, decided to enhance the scope and efficiency of the State Fire Service in the post-Covid situation.

The committee sanctioned Rs 39.85 crore to modernise the fire service with procurement of high tech equipment. Another proposal of Rs 65.35 crore was also approved by the committee for further strengthening the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF). A plan outlay of `34 crore was approved for construction of office buildings of 10 ODRAF units formed recently.

As drainage problem is turning acute in urban areas during rainy season, the committee approved a proposal for acquisition of latest technology and machines to clear floodwater by fire service personnel.
The meeting further decided to increase height of three saline embankments to six metre in Ganjam and Kendrapara districts. A proposal of the Special Relief Commission for procurement of modern equipment for disaster management training centre running in the campus of Revenue Officers’ Training Institute at Gothapatan was also approved.

SRC PK Jena said Rs 45 crore has been sanctioned for repair and maintenance of 795 cyclone shelters in 23 districts. Additional Chief Secretary Health P K Mohapatra, DGP Abhay, Principal Secretary Revenue Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary Panchyati Raj DK Singh, Water Resources Principal Secretary Surendra Kumar, Energy Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal and DG Fire Service Satyajit Mohanty participated in the discussion. 

Sanctioned funds
Rs 39.85 cr to modernise the fire service with procurement of high tech equipment
Rs 65.35 cr for further strengthening the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force 
Rs 34 cr for construction of office buildings of 10 ODRAF units formed recently
Rs 45 cr sanctioned for repair and maintenance of 795 cyclone shelters

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
disaster response
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp