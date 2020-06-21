Odisha to spend Rs 108 crore for modernising disaster response

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will spend over Rs 108 crore to strengthen it’s disaster management preparedness. The executive committee of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), which met under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Thursday, decided to enhance the scope and efficiency of the State Fire Service in the post-Covid situation.

The committee sanctioned Rs 39.85 crore to modernise the fire service with procurement of high tech equipment. Another proposal of Rs 65.35 crore was also approved by the committee for further strengthening the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF). A plan outlay of `34 crore was approved for construction of office buildings of 10 ODRAF units formed recently.

As drainage problem is turning acute in urban areas during rainy season, the committee approved a proposal for acquisition of latest technology and machines to clear floodwater by fire service personnel.

The meeting further decided to increase height of three saline embankments to six metre in Ganjam and Kendrapara districts. A proposal of the Special Relief Commission for procurement of modern equipment for disaster management training centre running in the campus of Revenue Officers’ Training Institute at Gothapatan was also approved.

SRC PK Jena said Rs 45 crore has been sanctioned for repair and maintenance of 795 cyclone shelters in 23 districts. Additional Chief Secretary Health P K Mohapatra, DGP Abhay, Principal Secretary Revenue Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary Panchyati Raj DK Singh, Water Resources Principal Secretary Surendra Kumar, Energy Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal and DG Fire Service Satyajit Mohanty participated in the discussion.

