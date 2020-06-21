STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trinity recover, appear in Nabajouban Besha

The Dattamahapatra servitors performed ‘Banakalaagi’ of the deities in the sick room.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:47 AM

The three chariots outside the Srimandir (Photo | Ranjan Ganguly)

By Express News Service

PURI:  AMID the uncertainty looming large over Trinity’s annual Rath Yatra, the three deities appeared in Nabajouban Besha (new youthful vigour) inside the Ansara Ghara of 12th century Sri Jagannath temple at Puri on Saturday. In view of the solar eclipse on Sunday, the ritual was observed on the day. As per traditions, the Trinity, who suffer from fever after the ceremonial bath on Snana Purnima, come out of the Anasar Ghara (sick room) after recovering and appear in the Nabajouban Besha.

The Dattamahapatra servitors performed ‘Banakalaagi’ of the deities in the sick room. Since devotees are not allowed into the temple, only servitors on duty witnessed the Besha. Earlier on the day, Daita servitors went in a procession from the temple to the royal palace and informed Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb about Lord Jagannath and His Siblings, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra recovering from illness and observance of Nabajouban Besha.

Even with the Supreme Court throwing a spanner on Rath Yatra celebration this year in view of the Covid-19 health pandemic, decoration of the three massive chariots continued on the day. While Biswakarmas have completed construction of the chariots, Darzi (tailor) servitors are now busy wrapping the towering structures with coloured cloths. On Friday, Daitapati Nijog and Chhatisa Nijog had filed two petitions with the apex court seeking modification of its order to allow conduct of Rath Yatra with adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and servitors who tested negative for coronavirus be allowed to pull the chariots in the absence of devotees.

Nabajouban Besha
