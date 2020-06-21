Water-logging back to haunt Sundargarh town in Odisha

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: With the onset of monsoon, water-logging is back to haunt the town’s residents. Regent market, Sankara, Mahadevpara, Patrapada, Khamaripada, Sunaripada and Thanapada are the worst affected localities of the town.

Local MLA Kusum Tete blamed it on unplanned drainage system, encroachment and lack of cleaning of drains across the town. The legislator said she had met Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan a couple of days back and urged him to find a permanent solution to the problem. “The Bamani bund in ward no 5 is meant to store and rainwater. However, since it is not cleaned regularly, excess water spills on to nearby localities,” she said.