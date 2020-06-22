77th bone marrow transplant at SCB Medical College and Hospital amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Haematology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital here achieved another milestone on Sunday with successful 77th bone marrow transplant (BMT) amid Covid-19 scare. The special BMT unit, started in February 2014, has conducted its 77th procedure on Satyabadi Nayak (55), a cancer patient from Khamarsahi in Nayagarh district. Nayak, who was suffering from multiple myeloma (MM), a type of blood cancer, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

After receiving 10 cycles of chemotherapy during the treatment from June 24, 2019 to May 29, 2020, the patient was referred to SCBMCH. The department had started preparation from June 5 after he was tested negative for Covid-19.

“After conducting 76th BMT in March first week, the unit was shut down for few weeks due to coronavirus scare. While we have successfully performed the 77th surgery on Sunday, the department has already started preparation from June 20 to conduct its 78th procedure on another 58-year-old patient Biranchi Kumar Sahoo of Ratnapur in Dhenkanal on June 25,” said head of the department Prof Rabindra Kumar Jena. “We have a great record of survival rate of patients than any other hospital elsewhere in the country,” he added.