Bajrang Dal leader arrested for keeping illegal firearm in Odisha

The State Gau Raksha Pramukh (head of cow protection) of Bajrang Dal Rajesh Singh alias Raju was on Sunday produced in court on the charge of keeping illegal firearm.

Published: 22nd June 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 10:22 AM

By Express News Service

Acting on a tip-off about Raju possessing an illegal firearm, Sector-3 police on Saturday searched his office near Jagannath temple and recovered a country-made single shot pistol. Raju was later arrested.Before his production in court, Raju was briefly brought to Uditnagar police station where Bajrang Dal workers staged demonstration claiming that their leader was falsely implicated and demanded his release.  

District Bajrang Dal leader Rashmi Behera said Raju was framed in the case since he had recently accused the police of not taking action against members of a particular community who brazenly violated Covid-19 lockdown norms. 

