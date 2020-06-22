Bees attack funeral party in Odisha's Jeypore, 10 injured

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As many as 10 persons of Kankadahandi village under Jeypore block sustained injuries after honey bees attacked a group of people attending a funeral ceremony on Saturday night.

The incident took place at the village cremation ground. Sources said as many as 30 residents of Kankadahandi had gone to perform the last rites of a local woman when the bees attacked them.

Writhing in pain, the villagers fled leaving the body at the cremation ground to Kankadahandi. They were rushed to Jeypore district headquarters hospital and treated by doctors. The condition of all the injured persons is stable.Later in the night, some villagers went to the cremation ground wearing jackets and helmets to escape from the bees and performed the last rites of the woman.

Villagers said they were not aware of the presence of any beehive near the cremation ground and were taken by surprise when the bees attacked.