Fertiliser shortage casts cloud on kharif crops

Partha Parida of Gandakhia village, who owns four acre land said he could not purchase fertiliser at the market here.

Farmers planting paddy saplings on a field in Kendrapara district | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Acute shortage of fertiliser is likely to delay cultivation of paddy and other crops during kharif season in the district.

Owing to the scarcity, several farmers are buying di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea from black marketers at exorbitant prices. Chittaranjan Das of Bharatapur village said if adequate amount of fertiliser is not supplied to the district, the paddy saplings will wither away and the farmers will face huge losses. He alleged the dealers in nexus with agents have deliberately created an artificial shortage of fertiliser in the district.

Partha Parida of Gandakhia village, who owns four acre land said he could not purchase fertiliser at the market here. “Our livelihood is at stake and our plea to authorities concerned to supply adequate amount of fertiliser have been in vain,” he said.

What’s worse is that the price of DAP was hiked fromRs 1,900 per quintal to Rs 2,300 per quintal and urea Rs 220 for a 50 kg packet to Rs 266.50 for a 45 kg packet last year. The price hike has come as a jolt to farmers, especially the small and marginal ones.

In the absence of Government supply, the farmers are forced to rely on black marketers and hoarders who are selling urea for Rs 300-Rs 350 for a 45 kg packet and DAP for Rs 2,500 per quintal, said farmer leader and president of district unit of Krushak Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh.

Senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera warned of an agitation by farmers if the prices are not brought down. District agriculture officer Sarada Prasan Mishra said, “Farmers of the district have planned to cultivate paddy on 1,52,000 hectare land during the kharif season for which they need 24,000 tonne fertiliser. Till date, we have received around 1,200 tonne”.

He said 121 primary agricultural  cooperative societies (PACS) have been entrusted the task of supplying fertiliser to farmers. Till date, 41 PACS have received fertiliser from the Agriculture department and the rest will procure their share soon.

Target to enhance paddy yield

Sambalpur: The Agriculture department has set a target to increase paddy yield during the current kharif season in the district. Even as paddy will be cultivated over less area during this kharif season as compared to last year, the department has planned to augment production by increasing the yield. The department has set a target to achieve paddy yield of 40.75 quintal per hectare (ha) during the current kharif season. As per reports, paddy of high yielding variety, hybrid and local variety will be cultivated over 1,04,970 ha with a production target of 4,27,760 tonne during the current  season against production of 4,06,165 MT over 1,06,970 ha in the last kharif season. Chief district agriculture officer Santosh Ray said line sowing and line transplanting is being promoted to increase paddy yield during the current kharif season. Apart from this, farmers will be encouraged to use green manure and vermicompost besides micro-nutrients as per requirement to enhance soil fertility.

