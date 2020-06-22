STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HC notice to Centre and Odisha government over seizure of cotton seeds

The company had dispatched the cotton seeds from Ahmedabad to Titlagarh on an order placed by a Patnagarh-based trader.

Published: 22nd June 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to both the Central and State governments on a petition challenging seizure of a cotton seeds consignment on the grounds of transportation violating Covid-19 guidelines. In the interim, the Court has directed for release of the seized cotton seeds. The Court issued the notices on the petition filed by Sukun Seeds Pvt Ltd (SSPL).

The company had dispatched the cotton seeds from Ahmedabad to Titlagarh on an order placed by a Patnagarh-based trader. The State Agriculture department officials had reportedly seized 5,000 packets of cotton seeds weighing 22.5 quintal worth `36.5 lakh from Titlagarh railway station on May 17. SSPL stated that the seeds were transported from Ahmedabad to Titilagarh under valid permission for the purpose of farming and agriculture. Unless the seized seeds are released forthwith, the same will lose its quality for being used for farming, the company had pleaded.

While issuing the notices returnable within three weeks, Justice KR Mohapatra said on perusal of the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines issued by the Central and State governments, it appears that nowhere the transportation of materials for the purpose of farming and agriculture has been restricted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp