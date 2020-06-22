HC notice to Centre and Odisha government over seizure of cotton seeds

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to both the Central and State governments on a petition challenging seizure of a cotton seeds consignment on the grounds of transportation violating Covid-19 guidelines. In the interim, the Court has directed for release of the seized cotton seeds. The Court issued the notices on the petition filed by Sukun Seeds Pvt Ltd (SSPL).

The company had dispatched the cotton seeds from Ahmedabad to Titlagarh on an order placed by a Patnagarh-based trader. The State Agriculture department officials had reportedly seized 5,000 packets of cotton seeds weighing 22.5 quintal worth `36.5 lakh from Titlagarh railway station on May 17. SSPL stated that the seeds were transported from Ahmedabad to Titilagarh under valid permission for the purpose of farming and agriculture. Unless the seized seeds are released forthwith, the same will lose its quality for being used for farming, the company had pleaded.

While issuing the notices returnable within three weeks, Justice KR Mohapatra said on perusal of the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines issued by the Central and State governments, it appears that nowhere the transportation of materials for the purpose of farming and agriculture has been restricted.