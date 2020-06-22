Revival hope for Konark Spinning Mill

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The recent announcement of State MSME Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra about plans of setting up a food and textile park at Kesinga has raised hopes of revival of the Konark Spinning Mill there.

Established in 1993 with the aim to give a boost to cotton cultivation in the district and generate employment by processing of raw material, the spinning mill though never saw the light of the day. The mill was to have 25,000 spindles, none of which were ever installed.

It only had a ginning unit, which again was given on lease to Cotton Corporation of India in 2010-11. An attempt was made in 2014 to invite interested bidders with experience in the textile industry to develop the mill but there were no takers.

However, with Minister Mishra announcing the proposed Rs 100 crore food and textile park, the fortunes of the mill are also looking up.

MD of Konark Spinning Mill Dasarathi Adhikari said SPINFED has sent a proposal to the Government in this regard.

In Kalahandi, cotton is grown over 65,000 hectare which is the highest coverage in the State. The district boasts of 10 lakh MT cotton seed production.