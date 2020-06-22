STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus claims two more lives in Odisha

The administration imposed shutdown in Padampur NAC after two positive cases were reported from the area on the day.

Health workers moving the deceased body of a COVID-19 victim. File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARGARH/BERHAMPUR: Two more persons died of Covid-19 in the State. Bargarh reported its first Covid-19 death after a 76-year-old man succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. A release issued by the district administration on Sunday stated that the victim, a native of Katapali village under Bargarh block, was diabetic. He died on Friday and his last rites were performed on Saturday in strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, the district reported 14 new positive cases on Sunday. The fresh cases include three health staff of Katapali community health centre (CHC). The administration imposed shutdown in Padampur NAC after two positive cases were reported from the area on the day. So far, Bargarh has reported 66 Covid-19 cases of which one has died and 18 have recovered. Similarly, Ganjam reported another Covid-19 death on the day. The victim, a 49-year-old male patient, was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary Disease. With this, the total number of coronavirus deaths rose to seven in the district. Ganjam also reported 40 new positive cases, taking the tally to 897. The new cases include an administrative officer, two electrical staff and seven health employees.

