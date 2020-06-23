Extend doorstep banking to elderly: Odisha government tells banks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State government has directed commercial banks to provide banking services at the doorstep of all senior citizens and differently-abled persons amid restrictions due to Covid-19 health pandemic.

Principal Secretary Ashok Meena has urged heads of different banks to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the RBI. Meena said it has been observed that there have been occasions when banks discourage or turn away senior citizens and differently-abled persons from availing banking facilities in branches.



In view of the difficulties faced by the elderly and differently-abled or infirm persons (having medically certified chronic illness or disability) including these who are visually impaired, banks are advised to make concerted effort to provide basic banking facility such as delivery of cash against withdrawal from account, pick up of cash and instruments against receipt, delivery of demand drafts, submission of KYC documents and other certificates at the residence of such customers.

Since senior citizens are facing hardship in withdrawing cash due to the pandemic, RBI had asked all banks to provide basic banking facility to them at their doorsteps during all working days.



The central bank has further instructed scheduled commercial banks, local area banks, small finance banks and payment banks not to impose service charge for such financial transactions.