STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Extend doorstep banking to elderly: Odisha government tells banks

Principal Secretary Ashok Meena has urged heads of different banks to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the RBI.

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

People ignore social distancing norms as they line up outside a bank in Bhubaneswar.

People ignore social distancing norms as they line up outside a bank in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State government has directed commercial banks to provide banking services at the doorstep of all senior citizens and differently-abled persons amid restrictions due to Covid-19 health pandemic.

Principal Secretary Ashok Meena has urged heads of different banks to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the RBI. Meena said it has been observed that there have been occasions when banks discourage or turn away senior citizens and differently-abled persons from availing banking facilities in branches.

In view of the difficulties faced by the elderly and differently-abled or infirm persons (having medically certified chronic illness or disability) including these who are visually impaired, banks are advised to make concerted effort to provide basic banking facility such as delivery of cash against withdrawal from account, pick up of cash and instruments against receipt, delivery of demand drafts, submission of KYC documents and other certificates at the residence of such customers.

Since senior citizens are facing hardship in withdrawing cash due to the pandemic, RBI had asked all banks to provide basic banking facility to them at their doorsteps during all working days.

The central bank has further instructed scheduled commercial banks, local area banks, small finance banks and payment banks not to impose service charge for such financial transactions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Government
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp