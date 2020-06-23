Hirakud dam to release flood water on June 25

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The season’s first flood water will be released from Hirakud dam reservoir on June 25 this year. Water level of the dam has gone up due to good rainfall in the catchment of the reservoir.

Water level stood at 614.79 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet at 3 pm on Monday. Similarly, the inflow of water into the reservoir was 63,951 cusec and the outflow 15,263 cusec. On the same day on June 22 in 2019, water level was 600.54 feet.

Chief Engineer (Upper Mahanadi Basin) Sunil Nayak said intermittent rain in the catchment area of the reservoir during the non-monsoon period increased inflow of water into the dam resulting in rise in water level of HDR this year.



Since the water level of the HDR is increasing, they have decided to release the first flood water from the dam after 10 am on June 25, he informed.

Last year, the dam authorities had released the first flood water from the dam on August 14.