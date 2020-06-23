Minor girl alleges gangrape by cops; investigation underway

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A pregnant minor girl, who was found roaming in Birmitrapur town recently, on Monday told the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) that she was gang raped by five persons including two police personnel of Birmitrapur police station.

A team of CWC comprising its chairman RC Behera and members Randhi Lenka and Hasina Begum recorded the minor’s statement at the Sakhi One-Stop Centre at the Government Hospital here. Behera said a detailed report basing on the victim’s statement will be sent to the Sundargarh district administration for necessary action.

Lenka said the victim told the committee she became pregnant after being raped by her boyfriend and four others including two police personnel from Birmitrapur police station for more than four months. He said the girl could not name the accused policemen but asserted she could identify them.

District Child Protection Officer S Jena said the victim, a resident of Raiboga panchayat, was found at the Birmitrapur bus stand on June 14.

She was taken to the local community health centre by police where her pregnancy of two months was terminated. The police did not inform the CWC of the matter and sent the victim to Disha shelter home of Childline.

Jena said as the abortion was not conducted in a proper manner, she was taken ill and admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital on June 20.