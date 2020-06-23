STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

National Green Tribunal orders probe into illegal sand mining

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a probe by a joint committee into alleged illegal sand mining by a lessee in Baitarani river under Sanala mouza in Jajpur district.

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a probe by a joint committee into alleged illegal sand mining by a lessee in Baitarani river under Sanala mouza in Jajpur district.

Sarat Chandra Mahapatra of Sanala had filed an application seeking the NGT’s intervention alleging failure of regulatory authorities to curb the illegalities and violations of pollution norms, conditions of environmental clearance and consent to operate for sand mining near the village under Vyasanagar tehsil.

Alleging that the Tehsildar and local administration were working hand in glove with the lessee, Mahapatra pointed out that the mining lease, closed earlier consequent to the Tribunal’s order on May 22, 2017, was permitted to commence again after relaxation of COVID-19 norms with mechanical mining despite protests from the villagers.

NGT’s Principal Bench (New Delhi) comprising Justice SP Wangdi (Judicial Member) and Siddhanta Das (Expert Member) took up the case for hearing through video conferencing on Friday. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani argued the case for the applicant.

The Bench said, “We deem it essential to constitute a committee comprising Jajpur Collector, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) who shall jointly inspect the mining lease area in question, verify the factual aspects and submit a report.”

The green panel also issued notices returnable within 30 days to the Member Secretary of SEIAA, Member Secretary of OSPCB and the Collector.“In the event the allegations are found to be correct, the committee shall ensure that appropriate action is taken forthwith against the lessee in accordance with law,” the Bench said and posted the case to August 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Green Tribunal
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp