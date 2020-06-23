STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha records 143 new COVID-19 cases; Ganjam reports highest of 32 cases

All of them were lodged in a Government institutional quarantine centre at Dhudipali under Jamankira block in the district.

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

Of the 11 new patients of Rourkela, two are CRPF personnel who returned from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. (Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

The State’s COVID-19 tally rose by 143 new cases in the last 24 hours with Ganjam reporting the highest of 32 cases. Sundargarh, similarly, saw 12 persons being infected - 11 from Rourkela and one belonging to Kutumura village under Hemgir block in Sundargarh. They have been admitted to Hi-Tech COVID-19 hospital at Rourkela.

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan informed that 10 of them were in institutional quarantine at BPUT COVID  care centre and one was at the COVID-19 hospital since their return from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Bhubaneswar.

He said the 12th patient who tested positive at the VIMSAR, belongs to Kuturma village and his contract tracing is underway.  He was recently admitted to the Sundargarh District Headquarter Hospital (SDHH) with multiple health complications due to chronic alcoholism. He was shifted to VIMSAR for better care, but he tested positive there and admitted to the Rourkela COVID-19 hospital.

A senior health official said six family members of the Hemgir patient have been quarantined at the BPUT COVID Care Centre and 21 other close contacts are kept at NTPCCOVID quarantine facility at Sundargarh.

Of the 11 new patients of Rourkela, two are CRPF personnel who returned from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Similarly in Sambalpur district, five new cases were detected. All of them were lodged in a Government institutional quarantine centre at Dhudipali under Jamankira block in the district. They had returned from Tamil Nadu and Goa.

One case each was detected in Jagatsinghpur and Bargarh districts. While the Jagatsinghpur patient belongs to Kujang block, the patient of Bargarh belong to Katapali area. Both were under quarantine.

In Kalahandi district, two infected frontline health workers recovered on the day. They had contracted the infection from a returnee who visited a CHC for check up. Six persons were found infected in the district on the day.

