STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PM Modi made it work, says Amit Shah on SC's decision to allow Rath Yatra amid COVID-19

Shah’s comments on the development in social media made it amply clear that a favourable judgment from the apex court was possible following the intervention of the Prime Minister.

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As millions of devotees breathed a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court allowed the Rath Yatra at Puri and asked the Odisha Government and Centre to work in tandem, the BJP was quick to let the world know who made it possible.

And the words came from none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah who took to micro-blogging site Twitter to drive home the point that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention which facilitated the whole process.

Shah’s comments on the development in social media made it amply clear that a favourable judgment from the apex court was possible following the intervention of the Prime Minister.

ALSO READ | After SC verdict, Odisha imposes 'curfew-like' shutdown in Puri for Rath Yatra

“Last evening, as per the instructions of PM @narendramodi, I spoke to Gajapati Maharaj Ji (The King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya Ji of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra. This morning, on PM’s instructions, I also spoke to the Solicitor General,” said one of his tweets. He followed it with another- 

“It makes me, as well as crores of devotees across India happy that PM @narendramodi not only understood the sentiment of the devotees but also initiated consultations which ensured that the great traditions of our land are observed.”

Interestingly, BJP’s aggressive move comes days after Shah’s first virtual rally address to the State where he had announced to make Odisha an impregnable fortress of the saffron party.

ALSO READ | SC allows Puri Rath Yatra sans devotees, leaves micro-management to Odisha govt

The saffron party had extended its support to the apex court order for withholding the annual car festival much to the chagrin of the ruling Biju Janata Dal. Doing a turnaround, the Odisha Government requested the apex court for reversal of its earlier order as numerous petitions were filed on the issue.

Earlier in the day, the saffron party had made its move. State BJP president Samir Mohanty exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will consider the sentiments of people and give a favourable order for holding Rath Yatra. Mohanty was first to inform that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb on the issue.

Later all most all the senior leaders including prominent Union Ministers like JP Nadda, Prakash Javedekar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi and national vice president Baijayant Panda joined the social media thanking the PM and Shah for making  the Rath Yatra possible.

Watch Rath Yatra online and on TV

With the Supreme Court allowing free coverage of Rath Yatra by the visual media, the Centre and the State Government made required arrangements for live telecast of the annual festival. While Doordarshan will live telecast along with several other channels, the I & PR dept will broadcast the event through its YouTube channel ‘IPROdisha’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Odisha Government
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp