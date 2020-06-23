STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Seven cases in Mancheswar; Bhubaneswar tally touches 196

The ongoing construction work at the university has been stalled for a week for sanitisation, said Vice-Chancellor Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik.

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha coronavirus

Asymptomatic cases constitute almost the bulk of COVID-19 cases in Odisha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID-19 tally of state Capital inched closer to 200-mark as 11 more cases including a worker engaged in construction work at Utkal University, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The ongoing construction work at the university has been stalled for a week for sanitisation, said Vice-Chancellor Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik.

A 33-year-old construction worker from West Bengal engaged in construction of auditorium on the institute premises tested positive for the virus. At least 34 workers were staying at the construction site of the campus since June 13. They were under quarantine after they returned from the neighbouring state and one among them tested positive.

A team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) led by Zonal Deputy Commissioner Pramod Prusty visited the campus to take stock of the situation and disinfect the affected area. The other migrant workers have also been put under surveillance and their swab samples will be collected for test.

The Vice-Chancellor said the situation is under control and security personnel deployed in the campus to ensure there is no violation of COVID-19 guidelines.  

Earlier, the university had sealed three departments after it was found that one of the university employees and a shopkeeper in the campus had link with two positive cases.The department buildings have not been reopened yet.

Besides the Utkal University case, seven persons of Mancheswar area were detected positive on the day.
Six persons in the age group of 21 to 55 years, who were found infected, had travelled from Uttar Pradesh. They were in quarantine.

Similarly, another 27-year-old male from the area who was tested positive had travel history to West Bengal.BMC officials said three more railway employees with travel history to Delhi have also been tested COVID-19 positive. They were also under quarantine.

With detection of new cases, the COVID tally of Bhubaneswar has reached 196 that includes 99 active and 93 recovery cases. Three persons have died of the disease so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Death Toll Coronavirus in India Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp