Seven cases in Mancheswar; Bhubaneswar tally touches 196

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID-19 tally of state Capital inched closer to 200-mark as 11 more cases including a worker engaged in construction work at Utkal University, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The ongoing construction work at the university has been stalled for a week for sanitisation, said Vice-Chancellor Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik.

A 33-year-old construction worker from West Bengal engaged in construction of auditorium on the institute premises tested positive for the virus. At least 34 workers were staying at the construction site of the campus since June 13. They were under quarantine after they returned from the neighbouring state and one among them tested positive.

A team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) led by Zonal Deputy Commissioner Pramod Prusty visited the campus to take stock of the situation and disinfect the affected area. The other migrant workers have also been put under surveillance and their swab samples will be collected for test.

The Vice-Chancellor said the situation is under control and security personnel deployed in the campus to ensure there is no violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier, the university had sealed three departments after it was found that one of the university employees and a shopkeeper in the campus had link with two positive cases.The department buildings have not been reopened yet.

Besides the Utkal University case, seven persons of Mancheswar area were detected positive on the day.

Six persons in the age group of 21 to 55 years, who were found infected, had travelled from Uttar Pradesh. They were in quarantine.

Similarly, another 27-year-old male from the area who was tested positive had travel history to West Bengal.BMC officials said three more railway employees with travel history to Delhi have also been tested COVID-19 positive. They were also under quarantine.

With detection of new cases, the COVID tally of Bhubaneswar has reached 196 that includes 99 active and 93 recovery cases. Three persons have died of the disease so far.