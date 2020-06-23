STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waterlogging worry for Odisha's Kendrapara after heavy downpour

Slum dwellers in Dilarapur, Ranapada and Fakirabad localities of Kendrapara town were among the worst affected. People had to wade through water-logged streets.

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:40 AM

A waterlogged street at Bagapatia in Kendrapara district

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Three days of incessant rainfall has exposed the lapses in civic infrastructure across Kendrapara. Even as waterlogging was reported on Monday from Kendrapara, Pattamundai, Aul, Rajnagar, Rajkanika and Mahakalapada, low-lying villages also suffered a similar plight as the downpour continued.

Slum dwellers in Dilarapur, Ranapada and Fakirabad localities of Kendrapara town were among the worst affected. People had to wade through water-logged streets. Traffic jams due to pothole-riddled roads added to the woes. Ill-maintained roads and dysfunctional sewerage systems have exposed the poor quality infrastructure in the civic bodies, said Bijayakrushna Sahoo, former chairman of Kendrapara municipality.

Commenting on the substandard quality of the 22-km road work from Rajnagar to Dangamala, Ashok Jena, a resident of Rajnagar, claimed vested interests of authorities has resulted in poor quality work.

“Village roads built just eight months ago have given way. Clearly, there’s a nexus between contractors and officials concerned,” he said.

The district administration’s lack of concern is a concern too. For instance, the rehabilitation colony at Bagapatia which was built by the Government for sea-erosion-hit villagers of Satabhaya gram panchayat under Rajnagar block has become a pool of rainwater.

Sudarshan Rout, a resident of the colony, said the administration had promised to build concrete roads to address waterlogging but nothing has been done till now. The colony is submerged in knee-deep water after the recent spell of rain, said Mahendra Behera, another resident.

