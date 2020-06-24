STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biggest COVID-19 spike in Bhubaneswar with 22 fresh cases, tally crosses 200

The rapid increase in cases has also become a matter of concern for the health department as well as the administration as over a 100 cases have been reported in the city in just 12 days

Published: 24th June 2020 04:53 PM

People ignore social distancing norms as they line up outside a bank in Bhubaneswar.

People ignore social distancing norms as they line up outside a bank in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID-19 tally in Bhubaneswar crossed the 200-mark on Wednesday as 22 more including 16 from Blue Wheel Hospital at Mancheswar tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest single-day spike of cases in the city so far. The previous highest 24-hour spike of 19 cases had been reported in the city back on June 20.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the Blue Wheel Hospital for an indefinite period over violation of COVID-19 guidelines following detection of the cases from the health facility.

It also slapped a show-cause notice on the hospital management in this regard.

Giving more details, they said 16 persons in the age group of 18 to 48 years had links with a person who tested positive earlier. The further stated that 27 coronavirus cases have been reported from the hospital as of June 23.

Apart from Blue Wheel, three more local cases were reported in the last 24 hours from Niladri Vihar and Sailashree Vihar.

"Two persons of a family, a male and a female, having links to an earlier case, were found to be infected with the virus," an official from the BMC said and added that a 65-year-old man of Sailashree Vihar near Falcon Chilika Fresh also tested positive for the virus.

The total cases reported in the city in the 24 hours also include three quarantine cases from Maitri Vihar in Chandrasekharpur, VSS Nagar. A railway employee has also tested positive for the virus.

With the new cases, the COVID-19 tally of the city now stands at 220 which includes 103 active cases.

The rapid increase in cases has also become a matter of concern for the health department as well as the administration as over a 100 cases have been reported in the city in just 12 days.

The COVID-19 tally in the capital had crossed 100 mark on June 11.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp