Covid-19 count in Odisha goes up further  

A health worker from Kujang has been found positive after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient. Similarly, a resident of Naugaon has been infected.

By Express News Service

Coronavirus cases continued to climb in various districts across the State on Tuesday.As many as 19 positive cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 228 in the district. Of the fresh cases, 17 have travel history to various states and a gulf country while two are locals. A health worker from Kujang has been found positive after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient. Similarly, a resident of Naugaon has been infected.

Rourkela reported four new cases which include two locals from the Deluxe Hotel Lane. Of the new patients, two were quarantined at BPUT Covid care centre after returning from Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. The remaining two of Deluxe Hotel Lane had come in contact of Covid-19 patients. So far, Sundargarh has reported a total of 161 positive cases of which only 31 are active and the rest recovered.  
Similarly, eight more persons tested positive in Jharsuguda district. Of them, five are from Brajrajnagar, two from a hotel quarantinecentre and one from Ektali area. All the new patients, including two women and three girls, have travel history to Bihar, Rajasthan and Maharashtra In Ganjam, 30 more positive cases were detected, taking the tally to 955 in the district with eight deaths. 

Meanwhile, panic gripped residents after rumours of a dozen of administrative officials testing positive for Covid-19 started making the rounds. Though it has not been officially confirmed about any official getting infected, concern was raised after an ambulance carrying Kanisi Tehsildar from the Covid hospital at Sitalapali to Bhubaneswar met with an accident near Tangi on Tuesday. Luckily, the Tehsildar escaped without any injuries and was sent to a Covid hospital in the State Capital in another vehicle. The official was admitted to Sitalapali Covid hospital two days back and as there was no improvement in his condition, he was referred to Bhubaneswar.

Sources said many officials of Kukudakhandi and Rangeilunda blocks have reportedly contracted the virus. While the administration is tight-lipped over the matter, many Government offices in these blocks have been disinfected.On the other hand, Kalahandi has recorded a recovery rate of 80.2 per cent among coronavirus patients. As many as 16 patients undergoing treatment in the Covid hospital, Bhawanipatna recovered on the day.Of the total 71 positive cases from the district, 57 have recovered. 

