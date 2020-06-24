STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ECoR staff succumbs to coronavirus

Cuttack administration on Tuesday informed that a 53-year-old had succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday.  

Coronavirus Death

Health workers moving the deceased body of a COVID-19 victim. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Cuttack administration on Tuesday informed that a 53-year-old had succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday.  The deceased was working with East Coast Railway as a travelling ticket examiner(TTE) in a special train. He had a travelled in the train from Bhubaneswar to Delhi during the lockdown period and was in home quarantine at his residence at Mahanadi Vihar since June 8. When he fell ill, his swab sample was collected and sent for examination on June 13 which tested positive two days later. By then, he was already undergoing treatment at the Ashwini Covid hospital. 

The patient, however, succumbed on Sunday following which, his body was cremated at Khannagar crematorium.On Tuesday, the city administration declared that the death was due to Covid-19 after a special committee comprising health experts evaluated his case history and confirmed the reason of 
death. 

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said soon after detection of the patient, a specialised rapid action team collected swabs samples of his family members and some neighbours. All the samples have tested negative, Das added.Of the three positive cases detected in Cuttack district on Tuesday, one is a local case. He is a 23-year-old youth of Jhanjir Mangala.

