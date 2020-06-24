STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fearing infection, crematorium staff demand swab test

This month, three such persons have been cremated at the crematorium - one on June 12 and two more on Sunday last. 

Published: 24th June 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ill-Equipped   and unaware of norms to adhere to while cremating bodies of Covid-19 patients, the workers at Khannagar crematorium are apprehensive of being exposed to coronavirus. They have demanded testing of  their swab samples.Their fear is not unfounded as the workers have not yet been provided a standard operating procedure (SOP) on cremation of such bodies. Neither do they know how to wear and dispose PPEs after use nor do they have enough gloves and sanitisers. The crematorium is also not sanitised at regular intervals despite cremation of people who died of Covid-19.

This month, three such persons have been cremated at the crematorium - one on June 12 and two more on Sunday last. The crematorium has 12 staff including three electricians, four sweepers, four security guards and a clerk. While five of them are permanent staff of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), the rest are engaged by the civic body through outsourcing. Bodies of Covid-19 patients are cremated at the LPG-run furnace in the facility. 

Of the 12 staff, the permanent workers mostly abstain from staying inside the crematorium due to fear of being infected. As a result, the cremations have to be carried out by the remaining staff who shift the body from the hearse, place it in the furnace and hand over the urn containing the ashes of the deceased. 

While the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare mandates that the cremation ground staff should maintain hand hygiene before and after cremation and wear gloves, masks while receiving and cremating the body, the Khannagar crematorium staff said they have just been provided PPEs by the civic body but not explained about its disposal or provided SOP for the job.

The CMC had provided them 19 PPE kits on June 12 and 9 more on June 21. “We wear the PPEs while receiving and cremating the bodies and after the process, we throw them into the same furnace”, said a staff.Demanding that their swab samples be tested for coronavirus, the workers have also urged the Government to provide their health insurance and treat them as Covid warriors.City Health Officer (CHO) Satyabrata Mohapatra, the nodal officer for coordinating Covid cremations at Khannagar, did not comment on the issue. Recently, the civic body had hurriedly restored the furnace at Khannagar crematorium which was lying defunct after being ravaged in cyclone Fani and made it as a Covid-19-designated crematorium. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
crematorium staff
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp