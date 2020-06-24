STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Darshan but residents don’t complain

Even as they were not allowed to throng Bada Danda to watch the Trinity on the chariots, the residents of Puri did not have any regrets.

Ranajit Behera watching Rath Yatra on TV with his family members I Express

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as they were not allowed to throng Bada Danda to watch the Trinity on the chariots, the residents of Puri did not have any regrets.Kartik Kumar Panda (43) of Lokanath Road, around one km from the south gate of Sri Jagannath Temple said he has been attending the festival since the age of 10 and was left dejected after the Supreme Court ordered to suspend it. “I did not eat till the apex court modified its order on Monday and allowed the conduct of the festival. Our family of nine watched it on TV,” he said. 

Devotees like Kartik feel Lord Jagannath, pleased with his devotees, will bless the nation to deal with the border dispute with China and the coronavirus pandemic. Ranajit Behera (34) of Markendaswar Sahi, around 400 metre from the temple, said the residents of the town cooperated with the administration by staying indoors. Like Kartik, Ranajit too watched the festival on TV along with his family of eight. 

For a few servitors, not part of the festival, worshipping the Trinity at the temple after a gap of three months was a godsend.  Mahabhoi servitor Ashok Mahabhoi (52) said he along with his family of four went to the temple at 2 am and participated in the Mangala Alati at 3.55 am. “We returned after 4.30 pm and did not have any food since Monday night. But we are full of energy and enthusiasm as Lord Jagannath’s blessings helped in clearing the hurdles to the festival,” he said.

Car festival, all-male affair this year
Blame it on the Covid-19 pandemic or the confusion in the run-up to Rath Yatra, the Car festival this year was an all-male affair.  No female, either from police, media or in any official capacity, were seen during the Rath Yatra, giving rise to a unique situation. As per Odia tradition, newly-wed couples visit Puri during the annual festival to pull the chariots and seek blessings of the Trinity for a happy fruitful union. This apart, elderly women also offer prayers from a distance and light dias.

Many also observe fasting and have darshan of the deities atop the chariots. However, this year was an exception as no women were found along the entire stretch of Bada Danda. Police had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. All the by-lanes of the pilgrim town were barricaded to prevent devotees and locals from proceeding towards Bada Danda to get a glimpse of the deities.

Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
