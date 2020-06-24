Rituals within temple limits at Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The celebrations were confined to observation of rituals within temples without devotees at Cuttack town. Though the organisers of Patitapaban temple at Dolamundai had constructed three chariots, they did not go ahead with chariot-pulling after the SC order.

Servitors, however, performed the Sri Gundicha rituals like Mangala Alati, Mailam Lagi, Surya Puja, shifting of deities from Anasar Pindi to the temporary Mausima Ghara set up inside the temple.

Similar rituals were performed in Jagannath temple at Chandni Chowk and Baladevjiew temple at Ranihat. Not a single chariot was pulled anywhere in the city as 16 platoons of police forces stood guard, enforcing the restriction. However, children were seen pulling miniature chariots strictly adhering to precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing at many rural pockets of Cuttack district.