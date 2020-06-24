STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rituals within temple limits at Cuttack

The celebrations were confined to observation of rituals within temples without devotees at Cuttack town. 

Published: 24th June 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Pahandi ritual being carried out  at Dharma Vihar Jagannath  temple  in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The celebrations were confined to observation of rituals within temples without devotees at Cuttack town. Though the organisers of Patitapaban temple at Dolamundai had constructed three chariots, they did not go ahead with chariot-pulling after the SC order.

Servitors, however, performed the Sri Gundicha rituals like Mangala Alati, Mailam Lagi, Surya Puja, shifting of deities from Anasar Pindi to the temporary Mausima Ghara set up inside the temple.

Similar rituals were performed in Jagannath temple at Chandni Chowk and Baladevjiew temple at Ranihat. Not a single chariot was pulled anywhere in the city as 16 platoons of police forces stood guard, enforcing the restriction. However, children were seen pulling miniature chariots  strictly adhering to precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing at many rural pockets of Cuttack district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cuttack temple
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp