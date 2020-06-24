Two die of Covid, Odisha death toll 17

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two more patients succumbed to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 17 in the State.

While a 71-year-old man who was suffering from infected diabetic foot, diabetes and chronic kidney disease died during treatment, another diabetic man, aged 53, also died. Both were residents of Cuttack district. According to the Health and Family Welfare department, another non-Covid death has also been recorded in the State. An 80-year old Covid positive man of Cuttack also passed away while undergoing in a Covid hospital due to intestinal obstruction with sepsis and multi organ dysfunction syndrome.

Of the 24 deaths reported in the last over three months, 17 are due to Covid-19 and seven are non-Covid. As many as 15 persons have died so far this month and they included 10 due to Covid.While Ganjam has the highest casualty of eight, followed by four in Khurda, three in Cuttack and one each in Puri and Bargarh, two non-Covid deaths have been reported from Khurda along with one each from Cuttack, Balasore, Puri, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur.

The State also registered 167 new cases from 18 districts in the last 24 hours. Among them 150 were from quarantine centres and 17 local contacts. Gajapati contributed the maximum 41 cases, followed by Ganjam (30), Jagatsinghpur (19), Mayurbhanj (14) and Balasore (13). On the day, 125 patients from 14 districts also recovered. As the total recoveries rose to 3987, the number of active cases stands at 1458.

2 more cases in Capital; five recover

Bhubaneswar: Two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in the Capital in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 198 on Tuesday. Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said a 39-year-old man of Jaydev Vihar with travel history to Mumbai and a 30-year-old man from Saranpalli in Ward 26, linked with an earlier positive case, were tested positive and shifted to a Covid-19 hospital. The person from Jaydev Vihar, however, was in home quarantine. Five infected persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.They are a 36-year-old railway staff, a 37-year-old man from Dumduma HF colony, a 22-year-old man from Nirankari Nagar slum in Salia Sahi, a 30-year-old man from Nayapalli area and a 27-year-old man from Bhimpur. The city now has 96 active cases.