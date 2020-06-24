Wheels roll, servitors pull it off

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: For them, it was a unique experience of a lifetime. In a first in the history of Puri Rath Yatra, servitors and priests of Shri Jagannath Temple pulled the three magnificent chariots of the holy Trinity.Temple priests and servitors usually remain on chariots during the Rath Yatra but they shouldered the responsibility of pulling the three chariots after the Supreme Court allowed the annual festival without devotees amid Covid-19 guidelines.

Though the Supreme Court had restrained Rath Yatra this year in its earlier order, most of the servitors were sure that the festival will be held as chariots were ready. Their excitement knew no bounds as the court allowed the festival with conditions including the pulling of chariots by servitors found negative for Covid-19.

“I have been involved in other rituals but never pulled the chariot. We all were excited to pull the chariots amid the sounds of gongs and holy chanting. After sometime, we felt as if no one is pulling the chariot - as if it is rolling on its own. The God wished his annual sojourn and moved the way he wanted. The feelings were unforgettable,” said Palia Padhiari Bhubana Mohan Mahasuar.

While Bada Danda wore a deserted look in absence of devotees, people, though not allowed to participate in Rath Yatra, rendered their ‘seva’ by way of offering beverages to servitors who were pulling chariots.

“Their emotion and devotion filled the atmosphere. They offered butter milk, cold drinks and water to servitors through the policemen on duty as and when the chariots stopped near their lanes. Frequent sprinkling of water from fire tenders helped the Grand Road to cool down and reduce the level of humidity. We did not feel tired and the pulling was smooth,” said another servitor Jayakrushna Pujapanda.

Since there were only 10 persons, including servitors, dahuka and signal men on each of the chariots in compliance to the Covid guidelines, there was no hindrance in signalling and steering the chariots that were pulled by Daita, Pujapanda, Khuntia and Suara sevayats with four 220-foot ropes each. All able-bodied servitors, aged above 18 and below 60, were engaged to pull chariots.

“Everything happens as per Lord Jagannath’s wish. We were just the medium,” said Ramachandra Dasmohapatra, a member of the Daitapati Nijog and the Temple Managing Committee.The servitors and Shri Jagannath Temple Administration heaved a sigh of relief as the Gundicha Jatra passed off peacefully without any untoward incident. “The holy Rath Yatra at Srikhetra, Puri was a unique event. All abided by the SC order set against the raging pandemic. The Sevayats were most cooperative. The devotees too did not defy any restrictions and cooperated with the administration,” Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said.