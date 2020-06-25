248 Odisha farmers denied tokens

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At least 248 farmers are yet to be given tokens for selling their paddy in the ongoing procurement process in the district due to lat e registration. This has created a sense of worry for them as the mandis will close from Thursday. These farmers from Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma had registered their names in PACS after the last date of registration.

They had appealed to the district administration to facilitate their entry following which the latter had forwarded their names to the State Civil Supply Corporation. But the corporation did not enter their names on grounds of late registration. The farmers are anxious as around 20,000 quintal paddy, that is with them, may remain unsold. Sources said the corporation has achieved the existing procurement target of 13.06 lakh quintal and these 248 farmers would be allowed to sell their stock only after an additional target along with procurement pass is given by the authorities.