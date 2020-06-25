STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

248 Odisha farmers denied tokens

They had appealed to the district administration to facilitate their entry following which the latter had forwarded their names to the State Civil Supply Corporation.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At least 248 farmers are yet to be given tokens for selling their paddy in the ongoing procurement process in the district due to lat e registration. This has created a sense of worry for them as the mandis will close from Thursday. These farmers from Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma had registered their names in PACS after the last date of registration.

They had appealed to the district administration to facilitate their entry following which the latter had forwarded their names to the State Civil Supply Corporation. But the corporation did not enter their names on grounds of late registration. The farmers are anxious as around 20,000 quintal paddy, that is with them, may remain unsold. Sources said the corporation has achieved the existing procurement target of 13.06 lakh quintal and these 248 farmers would be allowed to sell their stock only after an additional target along with procurement pass is given by the authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha paddy farmers Odisha
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp