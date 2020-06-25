As local cases rise, Cuttock civic bocy’s lapses may cost city dearly

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Cuttack city in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 32 on Wednesday. Both the patients are locals. Even as the number of local cases is gradually rising, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has maintained silence over the case details much to the chagrin of residents. According to reports, while a 34-year-old man of Cantonment road area has been tested positive for Covid-19, another 33-year-old man belonging to Ranihat Teli Sahi is infected. Both of them are contacts of a previous Cantonment road case which was reported on June 21.

The 34-year-old man of Cantonment road area is a doctor by profession. After completion of senior residentship in Medicine from SCB MCH, he was appointed as an assistant professor at the hospital. But he is yet to join. The doctor’s 65-year-old father, who had a travel history to outside State and tested positive on June 21, is undergoing treatment at a designated Covid-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar. While the doctor is said to have contracted the disease from his father, the the 33-year-old patient from Ranihat is reportedly the caretaker of the doctor and may have been infected after coming in contact with him.

While the infected doctor has been admitted to KIIMS Covid Hospital, the other patient is admitted to Ashwini Covid hospital, informed City Health Officer Satyabrata Mohapatra. “We have traced seven persons who have come in contact with the two patients. Their swab samples have been sent for examination,” Mohapatra added. The doctor’s flat at Matamath area has been disinfected and Ranihat Telisahi sanitised. With the two fresh cases, city tally has gone up to 32.

While the virus has claimed one life in the city, 21 patients so far have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the surge in local cases in the last few days has left residents panicked. Blaming the civic body for the rise in number of cases, they alleged that there is lack of enforcement of Covid protocol and people in home quarantine can be found moving freely outside They further alleged that the CMC authorities and city health officers are evading their responsibility of managing the pandemic properly.

“They are just tweeting the Covid statistics. But there is no exact location of the infected people and steps taken to prevent spread of the disease. If the CMC makes the information public, people can be careful”, said a resident, who did not want to be named. Public health experts have alleged that the CMC’s lackadaisical approach to the fast aggravating problem will lead to a severe crisis in the coming days.

Cuttack will soon see Covid-19 outbreak go out of hand as being witnessed in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, they warned. The CMC has failed in educating people of the city to adopt the basic safety measures like social distancing or wearing masks in public. All the roads, markets and shops, etc. are crowded with no semblance of social distancing while people are openly flouting the norms of wearing masks. There is no fear among the people as there is no enforcement by CMC.

The fundamental rule to containing the pandemic as prescribed by WHO and ICMR is isolate, trace and test. It is not visible in Cuttack. The Millennium City with its congested housing system, narrow lanes and roads is a sitting duck for a fearsome outbreak. But, the CMC seems to be more intent towards gathering thank you notes on Twitter for repairing lights than taking up the pandemic containment measures in the earnest. Attempts to elicit response from CMC Commissioner Ananya Das on the issue proved futile.

Cancer patient infected

Cuttack: A cancer patient undergoing treatment at Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer(AHPGIC) tested positive on Wednesday. The 29-year-old male patient hailing from Ganjam was admitted to the emergency wing of the hospital for chemotherapy on June 19. After his swab sample tested positive for coronavirus, the patient has been shifted to KIMS Covid Hospital at Bhubaneswar, informed AHPGIC Director Prof Lalatendu Sarangi.

There were two other cancer patients in the same emergency ward along with the identified patient. While the emergency ward has been sealed for sanitisation, doctors, hospital staff, the two other patients and their attendants who have come in contact with the positive case will be tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, he added.