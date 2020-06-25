STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ganjam bars public entry in Governmentt offices

14 administrative officials test positive in Ganjam; 76 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in the district.

Published: 25th June 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers at a Covid Care Centre in Ganjam | express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid the worsening coronavirus crisis in Ganjam, the administration on Wednesday restricted entry of public into all Government offices in the district for 10 days after 14 administrative officials tested positive for Covid-19. The officials, who were posted in several blocks and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), were found infected with the virus on Tuesday. While six officials are from BeMC, four were posted in Kukudakhandi and one each in Sorada, Polasara, Khalikote and Belaguntha blocks. 

Sources said it is suspected that the officials may have contracted the virus during their duty at various temporary medical centres (TMCs) which housed migrant returnees. All of them have been admitted to the Covid hospital. In a tweet, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said, “From today onwards, all Government offices will be closed for citizens for next 10 days. We have to take this decision as our senior officers are getting infected by coronavirus. We pray for their quick recovery.” 

Kulange held discussions with all the block development officers (BDOs) in the district and asked them to take adequate care of themselves and other staff while performing their duties to contain the coronavirus spread. He also announced that all officers and Government staff will stay at home on Sundays. All the Government offices in the district will be sanitised, the Collector said. The pandemic situation in the district has become alarming as the number of coronavirus cases surpassed the 1,000 mark on the day. 

As many as 76 fresh positive cases were reported in Ganjam, taking the tally to 1,031 including eight deaths. Meanwhile, locals have raised questions over the efficacy of preventive measures put in place by the administration to contain Covid-19 in Ganjam. 

Despite the administration imposing 19 hours of shutdown on weekdays and total shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays, the situation has aggravated in the district. It is alleged that residents are crowding market places to buy their needs during the five-hour relaxation period everyday and no policemen are present to enforce the social distancing norms. Besides, most of the people and even shopkeepers are not wearing masks. 

On the day, the Collector along with BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore and Berhampur Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb paid surprise visits to several market places in the city and sealed a number of shops dealing with non-essential commodities for remaining open beyond the relaxation hours. Panicked over the rising number of positive cases, the locals have urged the administration to disinfect all the localities of the city. 

On the other hand, the prices of essential commodities and vegetables have skyrocketed in the city. The price of brinjal, which was Rs 5 per kg last month, has gone up to Rs 40 per kg. Similarly, the price of onion has gone up from Rs 10 per kg to Rs 26 per kg. Even the price of grocery items like wheat flour has soared from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 45 per kg.

Emergency situation

6 infected officials are from BeMC, 4 from Kukudakhandi and one each from Sorada,Polasara, halikote and Belaguntha blocks

It is suspected that the officials contracted the virus during their duty at various TMCs

All administrative officers and staff asked to stay at home on Sundays

Govt offices in the district to be sanitised

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Governmentt offices Ganjam Ganjam
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp