Ganjam bars public entry in Governmentt offices

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid the worsening coronavirus crisis in Ganjam, the administration on Wednesday restricted entry of public into all Government offices in the district for 10 days after 14 administrative officials tested positive for Covid-19. The officials, who were posted in several blocks and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), were found infected with the virus on Tuesday. While six officials are from BeMC, four were posted in Kukudakhandi and one each in Sorada, Polasara, Khalikote and Belaguntha blocks.

Sources said it is suspected that the officials may have contracted the virus during their duty at various temporary medical centres (TMCs) which housed migrant returnees. All of them have been admitted to the Covid hospital. In a tweet, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said, “From today onwards, all Government offices will be closed for citizens for next 10 days. We have to take this decision as our senior officers are getting infected by coronavirus. We pray for their quick recovery.”

Kulange held discussions with all the block development officers (BDOs) in the district and asked them to take adequate care of themselves and other staff while performing their duties to contain the coronavirus spread. He also announced that all officers and Government staff will stay at home on Sundays. All the Government offices in the district will be sanitised, the Collector said. The pandemic situation in the district has become alarming as the number of coronavirus cases surpassed the 1,000 mark on the day.

As many as 76 fresh positive cases were reported in Ganjam, taking the tally to 1,031 including eight deaths. Meanwhile, locals have raised questions over the efficacy of preventive measures put in place by the administration to contain Covid-19 in Ganjam.

Despite the administration imposing 19 hours of shutdown on weekdays and total shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays, the situation has aggravated in the district. It is alleged that residents are crowding market places to buy their needs during the five-hour relaxation period everyday and no policemen are present to enforce the social distancing norms. Besides, most of the people and even shopkeepers are not wearing masks.

On the day, the Collector along with BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore and Berhampur Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb paid surprise visits to several market places in the city and sealed a number of shops dealing with non-essential commodities for remaining open beyond the relaxation hours. Panicked over the rising number of positive cases, the locals have urged the administration to disinfect all the localities of the city.

On the other hand, the prices of essential commodities and vegetables have skyrocketed in the city. The price of brinjal, which was Rs 5 per kg last month, has gone up to Rs 40 per kg. Similarly, the price of onion has gone up from Rs 10 per kg to Rs 26 per kg. Even the price of grocery items like wheat flour has soared from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 45 per kg.

