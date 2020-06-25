STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oceanarium, night safari in offing for Nandankanan

They have also proposed expansion of the existing aquarium and upgrade it to an oceanarium to attract more visitors to the zoo.

Published: 25th June 2020 09:20 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If things take shape as per plan, Nandankanan will be upgraded to a world class zoological park soon. The zoo authorities have submitted a proposal to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India in this regard. The CZA has planned to modernise at least 10 zoological parks, including Nandankanan, in the coming years. In their plan, the zoo authorities have proposed to create barrier- free view facility for the visitors and puzzle feeding enclosures for the inmates.

They have also proposed expansion of the existing aquarium and upgrade it to an oceanarium to attract more visitors to the zoo. A night safari in the zoo and river safari along Kanjia lake are also in the offing. This apart, a modern interpretation centre, amphitheater, nature trail, canopy walk, modernisation of the veterinary centre and automation of the slaughter house have also been proposed for the zoo. As part of a green initiative, the Zoo has proposed for its upgradation as solar powered zoo and installation of an waste water treatment plant on its land.

Sources said all these facilities will be developed over 1,047 hectare area of Nandankanan Biological Park of the forest which include 437 ha Zoo area and 610 hectare land in Chudanga reserve forest and Krushna Nagar protected forest of Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary. “After approving the plan we have submitted, the CZA will engage consultants and workout the detail project report,” an official from the Zoo said.

