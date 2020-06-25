STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Ponzi panel future hangs in balance

The delay in extension of tenure had prompted the Commission to stop holding sittings from March 3 by bringing out a notice.

CUTTACK: The Justice Madan Mohan Das Commission, which has been identifying genuine cheated small investors eligible for compensation, has sought the State Government’s response on extension of its tenure.

The Commission in a letter to the Chief Secretary has drawn attention to the properties and valuable documents in its office expecting the Government to take over these assets if it has decided not to give further extension.

The Commission had requested the Government for extension of its tenure over a month before it ended on February 4. No further extension order and no salary for the Commission staff even after four months have led to speculation that the Government has apparently decided to wind up the panel.

When Justice Das took over charge of the Commission on February 5, 2015 following the death of Justice RK Patra, he was assigned the additional job of identifying the genuine cheated investors. The Commission had since submitted seven interim reports on the entitlement of small investors (those who deposited Rs 10,000 or below) eligible for compensation from 8.86 lakh affidavits received in the first phase.

