Patient delivers boy in COVID-19 hospital

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A coronavirus patient delivered a baby boy at Sitalapali Covid hospital here on Tuesday night. Though the administration was tight-lipped over the matter, reliable sources informed that the woman was a resident of Belaguntha block in Ganjam district and had travel history to Surat. Though eight-month pregnant, she was lodged in a quarantine centre in Ranginipatana village and on June 18, she fell ill. Her swab was collected and sent for test. On June 22, her report was found positive and she was admitted to the Covid hospital. On Tuesday night, she complained of labour pain and gave birth to a boy. The condition of both the mother and the newborn was stable.