Positive case count goes up across districts in Odisha

Various districts across the State continued to report fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

A bike rider violates Covid norms by not wearing mask in Rourkela.

A bike rider violates Covid norms by not wearing mask in Rourkela | EXPRESS

Various districts across the State continued to report fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. As many as 11 positive cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 239 in the district. Of the new cases, seven are from Erasama and four from Tirtol. All of them have travel history to other states and were asymptomatic. While nine patients were lodged in temporary medical centres (TMCs), two were in home quarantine. Of the total positive cases in the district, 137 have recovered and and 102 are active.

Mayurbhanj also reported six new cases in the last 24 hours. While three cases were reported from quarantine centres, the rest were contacts of a patient. The new patients belong to Karanjia, Bisoi, Bijatala, Betnoti and Badasahi blocks. Their contact tracing is on. Similarly, Jajpur reported six fresh cases. While five cases were detected from different quarantine centres, one was a local. All of them are male and have travel history to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Haryana.

Of the total 393 positive cases in the district, only 52 are active and the rest have recovered. On the day, Sambalpur reported the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 13 more persons testing positive. Of the new cases, 12 have been reported from Kuchinda block and one from Rengali. The patients, including two females, had returned from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Goa and were lodged in quarantine centres. All of them were asymptomatic.

Of the total 44 positive cases in the district, 24 persons have recovered. Two fresh positive cases were reported from Angul, taking the total to 59 in the district. The two new patients were lodged in TMCs of Talcher and Kishore Nagar. While one has travel history to West bengal, the other had returned from Bihar. In Sundargarh district, a Goa returnee lodged in Ujjalpur TMC under Sadar block tested positive. He has been admitted to Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital.

