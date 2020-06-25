Rape of Odisha minor: Noose tightens on two cops, doctor

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Two policemen, including a senior officer, of Biramitrapur police station are in the dock over alleged rape of a minor girl, who was found roaming in the town recently. A Government doctor has also been accused of illegally terminating her pregnancy. District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) of Sundargarh S Jena lodged a complaint with Raiboga police against six persons in this regard on Tuesday evening.

Apart from the doctor and two cops, three others are also accused in the crime. Jena said basing on the statement of the 13-year-old victim and report of the child welfare committee (CWC), a complaint has been filed against two cops of Birmitrapur police station, the girl’s step-father and two male friends, all of whom she accused of raping her over a period of four months. The doctor of Birmitrapur community health centre (CHC)-II has also been accused of illegal termination of her pregnancy. A police team led by a lady DSP also recorded the victim’s statement at the Childline shelter home.

Earlier, the CWC had submitted a detailed report about the incident. The DCPO said the girl used to stay with her grandmother at the nearby Raiboga gram panchayat as her mother was working in Delhi and stepfather in adjacent Simdega district of Jharkhand. The girl’s mother is also arriving in Sundargarh to assist police in investigation, he said. In the night of June 14, the victim, who was over eight months pregnant, was found roaming aimlessly in Birmitrapur town.

Some policemen reportedly took her to Birmitrapur CHCII and without informing the CWC, terminated her pregnancy on June 15. She was later sent to the ChildLine shelter home where she developed health complication and was treated at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) from June 20 to 22. Her condition is stable now. Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra has not commented on the matter.