Servitors escort Trinity to aunt’s place

By Express News Service

PURI: A day after their chariots reached Gundicha temple, the deities were escorted to its Adapa mandap in Pahandi by Daita servitors. The priests performed the daily rituals which began with Mangala Alati followed by Mailama, Tadap Lagi and Abakash. They were then offered Gopal Bhog and it was followed by Sakaldhupa, Dwipaharidhupa and Sandhya Dhupa. The Pahandi began after the conduct of the rituals at 6.30 pm and ended at 8 pm. It took several hours for the servitors to settle the deities at their respective seats at the sanctum sanctorum of Gundicha temple. With completion of the Pahandi, the shutdown clamped around the temple has now been lifted.