STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Servitors escort Trinity to aunt’s place

A day after their chariots reached Gundicha temple, the deities were escorted to its Adapa mandap in Pahandi by Daita servitors.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Servitors escorting Lord Jagannath in Pahandi to Gundicha temple

Servitors escorting Lord Jagannath in Pahandi to Gundicha temple | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

PURI: A day after their chariots reached Gundicha temple, the deities were escorted to its Adapa mandap in Pahandi by Daita servitors. The priests performed the daily rituals which began with Mangala Alati followed by Mailama, Tadap Lagi and Abakash. They were then offered Gopal Bhog and it was followed by Sakaldhupa, Dwipaharidhupa and Sandhya Dhupa. The Pahandi began after the conduct of the rituals at 6.30 pm and ended at 8 pm. It took several hours for the servitors to settle the deities at their respective seats at the sanctum sanctorum of Gundicha temple. With completion of the Pahandi, the shutdown clamped around the temple has now been lifted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gundicha temple
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp