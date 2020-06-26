Fresh positive cases in Odisha include two BSF jawans

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Coronavirus cases maintained a steady rise in the State on Thursday. Balangir reported 11 new positive cases, all migrant returnees housed in quarantine centres. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 165 in the district. Of the total cases, 143 have already recovered and only 22 are active.

Eight more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Jajpur, taking the tally to 401 in the district. While seven cases were reported from quarantine centres, one was a local. All the new patients are male.

Of the fresh cases, five are from Jajpur, two from Dasarathapur and one from Binjharpur block. Of the 401 cases, 341 have recovered so far.

Similarly, Rourkela reported six more positive cases. All the new patients were housed in quarantine centres. They have been admitted to Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital here. Of the total 170 cases in Sundargarh district, only 37 are active and the rest recovered.

Two BSF jawans tested positive in Nabarangpur district. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 12 including nine BSF personnel. The two jawans have travel history to Maharashtra and were in institutional quarantine.

Three other positive cases reported on the day are from Tentulikhunti block. While a staff nurse of Tentulikhunti community health centre has been infected, two migrant workers having travel history to Andhra Pradesh also tested positive.

In Jharsuguda, four new coronavirus cases were detected on the day. The fresh cases include three members of a family in Mangal Bazaar area and the another from Belpahar.

The patients of Mangal Bazaar area had returned to Jharsuguda on June 16 from West Bengal and were in home quarantine. The patient of Belpahar has a travel history to Pune.