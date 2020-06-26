STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fresh positive cases in Odisha include two BSF jawans

The patients of Mangal Bazaar area had returned to Jharsuguda on June 16 from West Bengal and were in home quarantine.

Published: 26th June 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Blood Samples

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Coronavirus cases maintained a steady rise in the State on Thursday. Balangir reported 11 new positive cases, all migrant returnees housed in quarantine centres. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 165 in the district. Of the total cases, 143 have already recovered and only 22 are active.

Eight more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Jajpur, taking the tally to 401 in the district. While seven cases were reported from quarantine centres, one was a local. All the new patients are male.

Of the fresh cases, five are from Jajpur, two from Dasarathapur and one from Binjharpur block. Of the 401 cases, 341 have recovered so far.

Similarly, Rourkela reported six more positive cases. All the new patients were housed in quarantine centres. They have been admitted to Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital here. Of the total 170 cases in Sundargarh district, only 37 are active and the rest recovered.

Two BSF jawans tested positive in Nabarangpur district. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 12 including nine BSF personnel. The two jawans have travel history to Maharashtra and were in institutional quarantine. 

Three other positive cases reported on the day are from Tentulikhunti block. While a staff nurse of Tentulikhunti community health centre has been infected, two migrant workers having travel history to Andhra Pradesh also tested positive.

In Jharsuguda, four new coronavirus cases were detected on the day. The fresh cases include three members of a family in Mangal Bazaar area and the another from Belpahar.

The patients of Mangal Bazaar area had returned to Jharsuguda on June 16 from West Bengal and were in home quarantine. The patient of Belpahar has a travel history to Pune.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Coronavirus BSF coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp