Galwan Valley standoff: Call for release of ex gratia to martyr Nandu Ram Soren’s family

Soren, who served as Naib Subedar in 16 Bihar Regiment, was one of the two soldiers from the State who were martyred in the recent Galwan Valley clash.

DAM members with martyr Nandu Ram Soren’s family at Badachampauda village.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Dalit Adivasi Mahasangha (DAM) has called upon the State Government to release ex gratia to the family of Odia jawan Nandu Ram Soren for conduct of ceremonial rituals following his cremation. 

Soren, who served as Naib Subedar in 16 Bihar Regiment, was one of the two soldiers from the State who were martyred in the recent Galwan Valley clash.

While Government had announced ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh each for their next of kin about 11 days back, the money is yet to reach Soren’s family. President of DAM Rakesh Singh questioned the delay and urged the district administration to intervene as Soren was the only earning member of his family.

“Nandu Ram’s elder brother Daman Soren expressed their financial inability to carry out the remaining rituals as per tribal tradition,” said Singh who met the late jawan’s family on the day. 

Daman had confirmed that they had not received even a portion of the assured Rs 25 lakh and expressed his anguish as he was unable to finance the death rites which must be carried out within 21 days as per community tradition.

Stating that the family will be ostracised if the tribal death rites are not conducted as per customs, Singh also slammed Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bharadwaj’s inaction till now despite assuring Soren’s widow Laxmi of all help. 

“It is unfortunate that even Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Sudam Marndi, who belongs to the tribal community and is familiar with the community’s death rituals, has not looked into the matter. I will raise the issue with the Collector on Friday,” Singh said.

