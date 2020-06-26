STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hirakud Dam releases season’s first floodwater

The season’s first floodwater from Hirakud Dam was released into Mahanadi river through 10 sluice gates on Thursday.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The season’s first floodwater from Hirakud Dam was released into Mahanadi river through 10 sluice gates on Thursday. Water level of the dam stood at 618 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet when the first sluice gate was opened at around 10 am. 

Chief engineer and manager, Upper Mahanadi Basin, Burla Sunil Nayak said 10 sluice gates including six on the left side of the dam and four on its right were opened to release floodwater.

Since there is no rainfall on the dam’s upstream, the authorities will not open any more gates. He said it will take 48 hours for the water to reach Mundali in Cuttack district. 

As on 6 pm on the day, the water level of the dam’s reservoir stood at 617.95 feet. The inflow of water into the reservoir was 1,18,327 cusec and outflow 1,70,760 cusec through power channels and canals besides water meant for industries. 

Last year, the first floodwater from the dam was released on August 14. However, it had to be released earlier this year owing to increase in water level due to intermittent rainfall on the upstream. 

There are 64 sluice gates including 24 on the right side and 40 on the left of the dam to release floodwater. 
Each sluice gate has the capacity to discharge 16,440 cusec of water when the reservoir level reaches 630 feet, also termed as danger level. 

This apart, there are 34 crest gates, 13 on right side and 21 on the left of the dam. They have the potential to discharge 16,238 cusec of water each.

