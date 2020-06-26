STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man in Odisha held for uploading obscene photos of former girlfriend on social media

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Dharmasala police for allegedly uploading obscene photographs of his former girlfriend on social media.

By Express News Service

As per a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the accused Samir Kumar Jena, a resident of Jaysunguda village had met his daughter, a student of Plus Three final year last year. Jena had taken the victim’s phone number during their first meeting. Soon both started chatting and fell in love.

“The accused fell in love with the girl and they got into a relationship. He had allegedly clicked several obscene photographs of the girl,” said a police official.

Jena then tried to blackmail the victim following which the latter snapped all ties with him. She also stopped taking his calls. This irked Jena who then posted her intimate photographs on social media last week and also shared them with her relatives.

A close friend of the victim saw the photos and informed her following which a complaint was lodged with local police. Basing on the complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation into the matter. The accused was charged under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act. 

